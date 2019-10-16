DONEGAL GAA - SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

LISTEN: Naomh Conaill young gun Charles McGuinness intent on taking Dr Maguire back to Glenties

The Donegal Senior Championship final on Sunday will see a new gun on the block with big Charles McGuinness at full-forward for Naomh Conaill.

At Monday's press night, Peter Campbell spoke to McGuinness about his breakthrough this year.

Listen to what the young Naomh Conaill man has to say.

Also see tomorrow's Donegal Democrat for full preview of the big day