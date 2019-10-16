DONEGAL GAA - SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
LISTEN: Naomh Conaill young gun Charles McGuinness intent on taking Dr Maguire back to Glenties
The Donegal Senior Championship final on Sunday will see a new gun on the block with big Charles McGuinness at full-forward for Naomh Conaill.
At Monday's press night, Peter Campbell spoke to McGuinness about his breakthrough this year.
Listen to what the young Naomh Conaill man has to say.
