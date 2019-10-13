LISTEN: 'Relief' is the word used by St Nauls scoring hero Daniel Brennan after finally winning a final

In Fintra Daniel Brennan hauled St Nauls back from the dead against Naomh Columba and in MacCumhaill Park in the final against Cloughaneely he hit 1-3, two of the points coming at a vital time late in the match, and both from some distance.

After the game he felt the only word he could use for the win was 'relief' after losing other finals in recent years.

He was speaking to Peter Campbell