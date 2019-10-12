DONEGAL GAA - JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
LISTEN: Letterkenny Gaels manager Sean McBrearty optimistic about the future despite defeat in Junior final
Despite losing the Junior final to favourites, Buncrana, Letterkenny Gaels manager Sean McBrearty was proud of the way his side put it up to the Inishowen side and feels that with promotion to Division Three this year, his side have plenty to look forward to in 2020.
He was giving his after match reaction to Tom Comack
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on