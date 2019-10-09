LISTEN: Cloughaneely manager Michael Lynch gives reaction after seeing his side snatch semi-final victory

After a dramatic semi-final replay Cloughaneely manager reacts to his side getting a late winner, saying that they have never given up all year. It has been a traumatic year for the club with the deaths in a road accident earlier, but he feels that the club and the players have done themselves proud in the way they have responded on and off the field.

He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the win over Aodh Ruadh with a last minute goal from Darren McGeever