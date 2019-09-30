DONEGAL GAA - INTERMEDIATE CSHIP REACTION

LISTEN: Cloughaneely manager Michael Lynch relieved to have got over line

CCF BOSS PRAISES CHARACTER OF HIS TEAM

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

LISTEN: Cloughaneely manager Michael Lynch relieved to have got over line

Cloughaneely manager Michael Lynch was breathing a sigh of relief at the final whistle in Ballybofey as his side came from behind to get a one point victory over Naomh Colmcille in the quarter-final to earn themselves a semi-final place against Aodh Ruadh.

After the game he gave his reaction to Tom Comack