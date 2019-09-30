DONEGAL GAA - INTERMEDIATE CSHIP REACTION
LISTEN: Cloughaneely manager Michael Lynch relieved to have got over line
CCF BOSS PRAISES CHARACTER OF HIS TEAM
Cloughaneely manager Michael Lynch was breathing a sigh of relief at the final whistle in Ballybofey as his side came from behind to get a one point victory over Naomh Colmcille in the quarter-final to earn themselves a semi-final place against Aodh Ruadh.
After the game he gave his reaction to Tom Comack
