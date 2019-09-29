'It's where we want to be' - Martin Regan delighted to be in another semi-final

Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan was in Pairc Taobhoige last Sunday to watch Glenfin defeat Four Masters in their final game in Group C.

Later that evening, Regan's side were paired with Glenfin when the draw for the Senior Championship quarter-finals was made.

He knew better than anyone therefore, that Glenfin would present a difficult test when the sides met at Glenswilly in the lunchtime game on Sunday.

It was no surprise then that Regan was happy that his team got over the line when he spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty after the game.

