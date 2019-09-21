DONEGAL GAA - MASTERS
LISTEN: Donegal joint captain Charlie Doherty on winning an All-Ireland Masters at 50
Charlie Doherty of Naomh Muire, the veteran of the Donegal Masters GAA team, does most of his talking on the field. In his 51st year, he was still going strong at the end as Donegal overcame Dublin. Indeed, he made a very telling contribution including stopping a certain goal in the first minute of the second half.
After the game Peter Campbell got his reaction to the win
