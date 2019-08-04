DONEGAL GAA

LISTEN: Credit to Mayo, they were the better team - Michael Murphy

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

LISTEN: Credit to Mayo, they were the better team - Michael Murphy

After the game Donegal captain Michael Murphy gave credit to Mayo for bringing a bigger level of intensity to the game and said they were deserving winners.

He was speaking to Tom Comack