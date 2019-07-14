DONEGAL GAA

LISTEN: Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton gives his reaction after Meath win

Once again Donegal 'keeper Shaun Patton was outstanding for Donegal in their win over Meath.

After the game he gave his reaction to Tom Comack