LISTEN: Donegal new boy Odhran McFadden Ferry delighted with Ulster success

It was a dream come true for Odhran McFadden Ferry, winning an Ulster senior championship medal on the first day he wore a Donegal senior jersey.

Obviously he was delighted when he spoke to Tom Comack after the game