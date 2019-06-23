DONEGAL GAA

LISTEN: Donegal's corner-back Paddy McGrath is happy after lifting his fifth Ulster senior medal

Peter Campbell

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

LISTEN: Donegal's corner-back Paddy McGrath is happy after lifting his fifth Ulster senior medal

Paddy McGrath put in a very big shift for Donegal as the county lifted their 10th Ulster crown.

After the game McGrath gave his reaction to Tom Comack