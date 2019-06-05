DONEGAL GAA

LISTEN: Donegal half-back Eoghan Bán Gallagher speaks ahead of clash with Tyrone

Donegal's half-back Eoghan Bán Gallagher speaks to Tom Comack ahead of the meeting with Tyrone in Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday next