LISTEN: Cora Harvey insists Sinn Féin still in with a good shout for second seat in Lifford-Stranorlar

As counting continues for the first count in the Finn Valley Centre, former Donegal County Councillor Cora Harvey said her Sinn Fein party remain confident of retaining their two seats in Lifford-Stranorlar.

Gary Doherty (SF) looks to have polled well, but his party colleague Liam Doherty is said to be in a battle with Fine Gael's Garbhan Connolly for the sixth and final seat.

Ms Harvey said she is confident Liam Doherty will pick up enough No. 2s from different candidates to get over the line.

Speaking with the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty, Ms Harvey also said the party can be happy with their performance in the county's other electoral areas.

