LISTEN: McGowan predicting a third seat for Fine Gael in Lifford-Stranorlar

Fianna Fail's Patrick McGowan says there's a strong possibility Fine Gael could take three seats in Lifford-Stranorlar.

McGowan looks to have polled well again this year, and going by the tally figures, he could even have increased his vote from last year.

The feeling at the count centre in Stranorlar is that the real battle could be for the sixth and final seat which could be between Sinn Fein's Liam Doherty and Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly.

Patrick McGowan said those who were keeping an eye on the transfers during the sorting of the votes on Saturday are predicting that Connolly could squeeze in ahead of Liam Doherty.

He gave his thoughts on Sunday morning to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty