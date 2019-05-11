Listen: Eamon Dunne pays tribute to quality Strand side

Glencar Celtic produced a wonderful performance to get the better of Strand Rovers in Saturday evening's Voodoo Venue Cup final at Diamond Park Ballyare

It finished 3-1 to the Letterkenny side - and after the game, Glencar manager Eamon Dunne was quick to pay tribute to Strand for their success in the league this year.

A delighted Eamon gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty

MATCH REPORT: Glencar Celtic 3, Strand Rovers 1