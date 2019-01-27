GAELIC GAMES
LISTEN: Bonner praises young players after Donegal open with a win in Clare
Donegal boss happy with the result in Cusack Park
Donegal manager Declan Bonner watched his team open their Allianz National League campaign with a three-point win away to Clare on Sunday, and praised his young players for showing the character to battle for the victory.
Speaking to reporters after the match in Cusack Park, Bonner said it's always a good result when you manage to pick up a league win away from home.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on