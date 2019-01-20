LISTEN: Pettigo native Laurence McGrath is back home to celebrate with Junior champions

Saturday night was a special night for Laurence McGrath as he returned from New York to celebrate with his native Pettigo at their GAA dinner dance. The night honoured the players who won the Donegal Junior B Championship, a final which Laurence was also present to witness.

At Saturday night's function he gave his reaction to Peter Campbell

