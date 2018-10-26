Fans urged to allow time for traffic delays ahead of Limerick play-off

Finn Harps supporters planning to travel to Ballybofey for Monday night's eagerly awaited play-off opener against Limerick FC have been urged to allow good time when making their journey.

There were long delays on the roads in and around the Twin Towns, particularly on the Donegal Town side of Ballybofey, ahead of last Friday night's home match against Drogheda United.

Harps fans are expected to be out in big numbers again at Finn Park for Monday night's visit of Limerick FC

Many supporters arrived late for the game after being caught up in tail-backs because of traffic lights at two different locations outside the town.

Tickets are now available for Monday's game which kicks off at 7.45pm. . The ticket outlets include Michael Murphy Sports Letterkenny, The Hatter, Main Street Ballybofey, McKelvey’s Bar Ballybofey, Barretts Bar, McCauley’s Restaurant Lifford, Mac’s Newsagents Buncrana, the Coach House Donegal Town, Kernan’s Newtoncunningham and Melly’s Cafe Killybegs

Another big crowd is expected for Monday evening's promotion/relegation play-off 1st leg game against Limerick FC. And ahead of the game Harps officials have met with An Garda Siochana and roads officials in an effort to address the issue.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Monday's game in Letterkenny on Thursday, Harps Secretary John Campbell said there will still be tail-backs and with the roads expected to be busy on Bank Holiday Monday, the simple message is to allow plenty of time for your journey.

He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty

