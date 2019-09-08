LISTEN: Oisin Gallen hoping MacCumhaills can kick on after Dungloe victory

As far as individual performances go this weekend, it will be hard to beat Oisin Gallen's contribution during Saturday night's win for MacCumhaill's over Dungloe in Group B of the Senior Championship.

The forward hit a brilliant 2-9 as his team opened with their campaign with a victory.

MacCumhaill's have difficult games to come away to Killybegs and Naomh Conaill, but Gallen believes they are more than capable of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

