Donegal GAA -Ulster Senior Football Championship final
Listen- Donegal's Neil McGee is looking forward to his seventh Ulster final as if it was his first
The three time All-Star is chasing a fifth Ulster winners medal on Sunday week against Cavan
Donegal All-Star fullback Neil McGee is bidding for a fifth Ulster winner's medal in what will be his seventh Ulster final. He has been telling Tom Comack that he is looking forward to Sunday week's Clones final meeting with Cavan as if he was any one of his last six final appearances.
