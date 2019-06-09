Donegal GAA - Division One
Listen - Donegal manager Mickey McCann's reaction to relegation playoff defeat by London
The Donegal boss admits the Christy Ring Cup was just to a high a level for a young Donegal squad
Donegal suffered their fourth straight defeat against Down, in the Christy Ring Cup yesterday and were relegated afterwards. Donegal manager Mickey McCann was pretty pragmatic at the final whistle when speaking to Tom Comack. He admitted the Christy Ring Cup was just a level to high for a young squad in transition following a number high profile retirements at the end of last season.
