Donegal GAA - U-20 Development League reaction

Listen - Donegal manager Gary McDaid's reaction to Donegal's defeat by Tyrone and the need for investment in our underage teams

Donegal lost their second game in the U-20 football league yesterday in Brewster Park. They went down to the physically stronger Tyrone by nine points and after the game Donegal manager Gary McDaid told Tom Comack, Donegal need to invest in underage player development if the want to match the top teams. 