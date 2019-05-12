Listen- Kilcar manager Barry Doherty's reaction to this afternoon's two point league win over Gaoth Dobhair, in Magheragallon

Kilcar went to the top of the Donegal ACFL Division One table on their own with a two point win over Gaoth Dobhair in Magheragallon on Sunday.

It was a second victory for Kilcar over Gaoth Dobhair in six days and after the game, Barry Doherty, the Kilcar manager, told Tom Comack he was happy with the win but felt it was far from a perfect performance from his charges.