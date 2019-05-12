Ulster Minor Qualifier
Listen - Donegal manager Gary Duffy laud his players for their second half performance against Armagh
Donegal came from four points down at half-time to win by six points
Donegal came from four points down early in the second half to win by six to book their place in the Ulster quarter-final and a meeting with Cavan, next weekend. After the game the Donegal told Tom Comack that he never lost faith and always felt that Donegal's fitness would stand to them and they would finish strong.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on