Donegal GAA - Division One
Listen to Donegal's top scorer Johnny McGroddy's reaction to this evening's win over Armagh, in the Ulster Minor Football Championship
The Downings teenager kicked nine points in a man of the match performance
Donegal defeated Armagh by six points 2-18 to 2-12, in the Ulster Minor Football Championship qualifier this evening in Ballybofey. After the game man of the match and top scorer Johnny McGroddy told Tom Comack after the game it was good to be looking forward to an Ulster quarter-final after hard fought win over Armagh.
