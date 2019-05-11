Donegal GAA - Division One

Listen to Donegal's top scorer Johnny McGroddy's reaction to this evening's win over Armagh, in the Ulster Minor Football Championship

The Downings teenager kicked nine points in a man of the match performance

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

tom.comack@donegaldemocrat.com

Listen to Donegal's top scorer Johnny McGroddy's reaction to this evening's win over Armagh, in the Ulster Minor Football Championship

Donegal defeated Armagh by six points 2-18 to 2-12, in the Ulster Minor Football Championship qualifier this evening in Ballybofey. After the game man of the match and top scorer Johnny McGroddy told Tom Comack after the game it was good to be looking forward to an Ulster quarter-final after hard fought win over Armagh. 