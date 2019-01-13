Listen - Jamie Brennan's reaction to his Man of the Match award and the defeat by Armagh

Jamie Brennan may have been on the losing side in Sunday's Dr McKenna Cup semi-final against Armagh. But the Realt Na Mara player kicked four points and after an outstanding performance he picked up the Man of the Match Award at the end of the game.

Speaking to Tom Comack afterwards Jamie said he was not reading too much into the award and expressed his disappointment that Donegal did not match Armagh for intensity in the first half, which probably cost them the game.