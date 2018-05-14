Ulster Senior Football Championship
Listen - Donegal captain Michael Murphy's reaction to Donegal's eight point Ulster championship win over Cavan, in Ballybofey.
Donegal captain Michael Murphy turned in another five star performance and led Donegal from the front in their comfortable eight point victory over Cavan. But the captain wasn't getting carried away with the win afterwards when speaking to Tom Comack. It was feet firmly on the ground for the skipper who was happy with the performance and the win but insisted there was room for improvement.
