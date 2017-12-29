Donegal couple's home destroyed in a fire

A young couple in their 20's were devastated to receive a call to say that their home had burnt to the ground on St. Stephen's day.

Dominic Lynch, 24, and his partner, Tamara McBride, 27, were enjoying dinner with her parents in Killygordon when they heard that their mobile home had burnt to the ground.

Two fire brigades rushed to the scene in Porthall and extinguished the fire.

All of their belongings were destroyed in the blaze.

Christmas presents which were given to them and presents the couple hoped to give to family and friends were also burnt in the blaze. The money that the young couple had put aside in their home has also been burnt.

"Everything is gone. Sentimental things like a photograph of my god son Hugh. Photographs of family. All our clothes are burnt - we are just borrowing clothes from people. Things that you take for granted are gone," Dominic said.

Dominic a first year student at the LYIT in Letterkenny faces into exams next week but books, notes, hard drives and a memory stick with all his assignments on it, were destroyed in the blaze.

Dominic's mother, Kathleen Lynch was the first to notice the blaze. She called her husband Philip who immediately set to work with his son Hugh. As Philip entered the mobile home the blaze was moving across from the roof.

Hugh managed to save the television before the entire caravan burst into flames and crashed to the ground.

It is understood that the blaze was caused by the fire in the stove taking hold in the cavity wall of the mobile home.

Now the couple are left without a permanent residence. They move from home to home. Dominic who studies seven nights a week has nowhere to study. The couple applied for a council and are still waiting to be housed.

Dominic told the Donegal Democrat that the entire ordeal has been a nightmare and he is extremely anxious about his upcoming exams. He has made efforts to contact the Letterkenny-based college in efforts to defer his exams.

If you would like to lend a helping hand to the young couple, please go to their campaign page: https://www.gofundme.com/dom-and-tam-lost-everything