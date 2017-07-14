RADIO
WATCH LIVE: Highland Radio’s Shaun Doherty making his last Donegal broadcast
Popular broadcaster hosts last show
After 27 years as one of the north west's most well-known voices, Highland Radio’s Shaun Doherty is making his last appearance as the host of his popular show today.
You can click here to watch a live video broadcast of his last show that runs from 10am to 1pm.
We would like to wish Shaun all the very best from everyone at the Donegal Democrat!
