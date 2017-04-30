Video: Check out these fantastic scenes from Sunday's North West 10k

The annual North West 10k charity road race and walk took place on Sunday in Letterkenny.

As photographer, Brian McDaid's must-see video shows, there were big crowds and fantastic support for an event that seems to grow in popularity every year.

A 10k race isn't easy, so well done to everyone who took part - and a big well done too to those who played their part in organising the race.

It was another major success.

Results to follow on our webstite later.