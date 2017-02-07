WATCH: John Kelly's new Donegal record-breaking throw

Finn Valley AC’s John Kelly set a new Donegal senior record in the shot-put at the AAI Indoor Games which took place in Dublin’s new National Arena over the weekend.

John, from St. Johnston, threw a Donegal best of 16.25 which is European B qualifying standard, and just 1cm off European A standard.

Back in 2013 John set a new Irish youth record for the shot at 18.11 - a tremendous mark that still stands and is currently under threat from his young brother James .

So back then and indeed since, those who have followed his career, were always wondering could this dedicated young Finn Valley AC member, now just short of 21 years, and a 3rd year student at Lyit, move on to become the next great Irish thrower.

Well on Sunday in Dublin he got the shot out to a whopping 17.49m to prove that he’s firmly on track to be a major name in this sport.

The current Irish U-23 champion, John is coached by his dad John. They have worked tirelessly over the years to get in the frame and John is heading to Scotland this weekend before tackling the Irish Senior Championships shortly.