The scene is set for schools finals at the Aviva Stadium

Donegal schools at Spar FAI Primary Schools Finals

The scene is set at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this Wednesday morning where the Spar FAI Primary Schools finals take place.

Three Donegal schools - Woodland NS in Letterkenny, Dooish NS in Ballybofey and Scoil Mhuire Caiseal in Fanad - are taking part in the finals.

They left Donegal early this morning and busloads of supporters from each of the three schools have also made the trip.