Watch: Another amazing performance from 11-year-old Donegal darts sensation

Donegal’s youngest darts sensation Alex Hughes, is back in the headlines after another eye-catching display.

The 11-year-old Inver schoolboy took part in a darts challenge at the Winmau World Masters which are taking place in Bridlington Spa in England this week.

As the video from Tungsten Tales shows, Alex produced a fantastic leg of darts - proving once again that he’s a young player with such a bright future in the game.

Last month, Alex, who attends Frosses National School, won an adult darts tournament in Strabane which qualified him for the prestigious Champion of Champions event in Cardiff.