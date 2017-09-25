Watch: Did you see Ciaran McGinley's bizarre point for Kilcar on Saturday night?

The 'Radio GAA GAA' Facebook page reckons it was the most bizarre GAA score ever!

Saturday night's point from Ciaran McGinley in the closing stages of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior semi-final is definitely worth watching.

The midfielder reckoned his legs almost gave up on him by the time it came to shooting at Mark Anthony McGinley's goal.

It was a strange moment in a game dominated by Kilcar as they eased to victory over St. Michael's.