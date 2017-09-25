MICHAEL MURPHY SPORTS SENIOR C'SHIP
Watch: Did you see Ciaran McGinley's bizarre point for Kilcar on Saturday night?
Kilcar midfielder with one of the rarest points we've seen in a long time
The 'Radio GAA GAA' Facebook page reckons it was the most bizarre GAA score ever!
Saturday night's point from Ciaran McGinley in the closing stages of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior semi-final is definitely worth watching.
The midfielder reckoned his legs almost gave up on him by the time it came to shooting at Mark Anthony McGinley's goal.
It was a strange moment in a game dominated by Kilcar as they eased to victory over St. Michael's.
MATCH REPORT: Kilcar are into the Donegal Senior Final after a hugely impressive display @KilcarGAA @stmichaels_gaa https://t.co/JSgZGEO8z9 pic.twitter.com/AbyYY8IEAZ— Donegal Democrat (@dgldemocrat) September 23, 2017
