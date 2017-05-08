WATCH: The goal they're all talking about!

The champions Glenswilly got their 2017 Donegal Senior Championship campaign off to a winning start on Sunday with a win over Ardara.

But one of the highlights of the game was the Ardara goal scored by CJ Molloy. The goal, an early contender for goal of the championship, came straight from the throw-in at the start of the second half.

Glenswilly went on to win by 1-10 to 1-07 and for the big crowd in attendance at Pairc Naomh Columba, it was an entertaining tie, lit up by Molloy's wonder-strike.

Video credit - Glenswilly GAA club.