Watch: Amazing rally as Chloe and Sam Magee bow out in Birmingham

Check out this amazing 84-shot rally from today's Yonex All England Open last 32 meeting which saw Chloe and Sam Magee beaten by the Hong Kong pairing of Chun Hei Lee and Hoi Wah Chau.

The video was posted on Badminton Ireland's Facebook page and is a snapshot of an exhilerating contest.

It was a disappointing day for the Raphoe siblings but they can be happy with their performance against opposition who are ranked No. 12 in the world.

The match in Birmingham was a last 32 tie and the Hong Kong duo progressed 21-16, 16-21, 21-15.

The event was another step in the ladder towards qualification for the Tokyo Olympics for the Magees. However, they can count themselves unfortunate to have been drawn against such strong opposition in the opening round. Just two years ago, the Hong Kong pair underlined their talents when they became the first mixed doubles pair from Hong Kong to win a World Badminton Superseries title in Australia.