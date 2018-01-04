WATCH: Driver who ploughed through Storm Eleanor waves in Mini is Donegal woman

The driver of the Mini which became an internet sensation after it drove through waves hitting Salthill promenade during Storm Eleanor is a Donegal woman.

The driver who was filmed (see video above) driving the black mini with a black and white checkered roof through the waves which were battering the promenade in Co Galway has been reported to be Selina Callaghan (28), a social worker from Kerrykeel.

Selina had parked her car on the promenade and when she returned to it she was faced with the decision to leave or attempt to drive it away through the waves and high winds.