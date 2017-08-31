WATCH: Daniel O'Donnell in fine voice ahead of weekend charity concert for Donegal flood victims

Thinking very much of his own "homeland" Donegal, after performing two sell out concerts in Bundoran, Daniel O’Donnell announced a concert along with his fellow entertainers Nathan Carter, Dominic Kirwan, Declan Nernst, Jacqui Sharkey and many others in the Aura Centre Letterkenny on Sunday next, September 3rd, in aid of the Inishowen Flood Victims

A great achievement by the organisers and the entertainers to bring together such a wide array of talent in such a short time frame.

Here is Daniel performance of ‘My Donegal’ in Bundoran last weekend.