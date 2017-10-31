Great sadness at passing of well known Letterkenny man

The was great sadness in Letterkenny at the weekend as a huge crowd turned out to bid farewell to Newmills man, George Hegarty.

George was very well-known in Lettereknny and throughout the county for his friendly manner and customary beep of the car horn to all who knew him.

He hit the headlines last Christmas after receiving a surprise gift off a classic Morris Minor car from his son Gareth.

In this video you can see him enjoying a trip in his classic car shortly after receiving it.

George passed away at the weekend and was laid to rest on Monday, October 30th, where his funeral cortege included his beloved Morris car and with plenty of horn beeping as he made his way through the town one last time.

His funeral took place Conwal Parish Church with burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen and their family of 14 who are highly respected members of their community.