WATCH: A great day in London for Donegal Disapora

There was a great day for the Donegal Diaspora and Irish community in London on Sunday when thousands turned out to support the popular London Irish Vintage Club Charity Day.

The event took place at the grounds of Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA Club in Greenford.

The clubs committee have raised thousands of pounds for a range of worthy charities since they began and on Sunday they hosted a great line up of vintage cars, lorries tractors and machinery as well music, entertainment and traditional Irish arts and crafts.

Founding member Brendan Vaughan, from Carrigart, said they day went very well.

Click here to see more about a great day out.