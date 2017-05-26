WATCH: Motor teams battle it out for first ever “Donegal International Car Push 2017’ title

For the first time in the history of Donegal motoring, eleven main car dealerships came together to battle it out in the first ever ‘’Donegal International Car Push 2017 ‘’ as part of Relay for Life.

The event took place in Letterkenny last evening, Thursday, in blistering heat and all teams put in a great performance in their support for a very worthy cause.

Donaghey’s Van Centre claimed the trophy in their van being driven by Kevin Bradley by pipping hosts, Divers Hyundai to the top spot.

All the proceeds of the event will go to “Relay For Life” which is taking place in LYIT in Letterkenny this weekend.

For the full story on Donegal’s first ever car push see Monday’s Donegal Democrat and Donegal people’s Press for more.