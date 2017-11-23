WATCH: Beat the winter chill with Irish made smokeless fuels from Arigna Fuels

Home owners in Ireland are being advised to be vigilant when it comes to buying home heating fuels this winter. The temptation to purchase low cost solid fuels to heat your home can be enticing. However some of these fuels are not as cheap in the long run as they may seem. So consumers need to ensure that they are getting the real thing when purchasing smokeless fuel.

Arigna Fuels have been manufacturing smokeless fuels in Ireland for the last 27 years and have invested in a modern research and development facility, ensuring that all products consistently meet the highest quality assurance standards.

Ecobrite is one of Ireland’s most popular smokeless fuels, manufactured specifically for stoves and closed appliances. Cosyglo is one of Ireland’s original smokeless fuels for open fires which can also be burned in stoves.

Both products are HETAS approved and made by Arigna Fuels in Roscommon since 1990, employing a local workforce of 55 employees.

