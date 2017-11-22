WATCH: Donegal father hits out at HSE over birth injury procedure

The father of a young Dunkineely boy has hit out at the way the Health Service Executive handle birth injury cases.

His son, Eoin McCallig, who will be five in Friday, was awarded €15m for his future care after suffering catastrophic injuries during his birth at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

Eoin’s father, Anthony, the family could forgive a mistake but they could not forgive the way HSE dealt with their family and others in similar cases.

Mr Justice Kelly said no amount of money would compensate for the catastrophic injuries suffered by Eoin, but the settlement would allow him to be sufficiently supported in his life.

The hospital apologised to the family.