Video
WATCH: All systems “Go” for Donegal soul singer after IMRO finals
Not a winner but a great experience singer says
Having reached the finals of the prestigious IMRO ChristieHennessy Song Contest for her original tune entitled “Go”, Letterkenny based singer Mirenda Rosenberg says it was a great experience to appear in the finals despite not winning the event.
The finals took place in Co. Kerry over the weekend.
It was won by singer/songwriter Curtis Walsh.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on