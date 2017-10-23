WATCH: Adventure climbers make a unique ascent at scenic Donegal sea stack

Watch as two adventurers, climbing instructor Iain Miller and visiting American Eric Roden, successfully conquer a climb on a famous west Donegal landmark.

In this short film climbing guide Donegal based Iain Miller and visiting American Climber Eric Roden make a late afternoon ascent of the 'Bristi Sea Stack' found in The Rosses area of western Donegal, near Maghery.

For more details of Bristi Stack or climbing in Donegal see uniqueascent.ie

The film was shot and edited by Paul Doherty.