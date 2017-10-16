WATCH: Ireland getting “hammered” with winds as Ophelia reaches land

As Donegal braces itself for storm Ophelia, which is due to hit the county at approximately 3pm, the south coast of the country is already experiencing the brunt of the weather.

This video footage from well-known Highland Radio presenter and DJ, Jimmy Stafford, filmed in Cobh in his native Cork, shows the full force of the high winds and rain.

Mr Stafford posted the video on Twitter stating: “#Cobh being hammered right now by #OPHELIA trees down power gone sheds blown away fences down #staysafe”.

He highlighted that many people in the region are now without power.