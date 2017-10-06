VIDEO
WATCH: Donegal school kids in fine tune as they turn the tables on Daniel O’Donnell on his visit to Maghery today
The pupils of Scoil Roisín in Maghery gave singing star Daniel O’Donnell a taste of his own music today when they serenaded him with one of his own hits when he visited their school.
The students put on a fine performance of Daniel’s“Our House is a Home” at the official opening of the school's new extension.
The official opening was conducted by the singer along with Leas Ceann Comhairle Deputy Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher and Fr Aodhan Cannon.
