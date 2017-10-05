WATCH: Donegal TD shows the extent of last night's flood damage to his office in Killybegs

Homes, offices, businesses and a school were among those hit hardest when flash flooding struck south Donegal last evening.

Here, Donegal TD, Deputy Thomas Pringle, shows the extent of the damage to his office on Bridge Street in the town, and outlines how it has affected him and other businesses and residents in the harbour town.

One local person called it “the perfect storm” of events, that included heavy rains mixed with a high tide that stopped rivers from draining into the sea.

Work was ongoing all day as part of the clean-up operation.