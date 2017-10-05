WATCH: Killybegs flooding - How it happened

Serious flooding occurred in Killybegs last evening following what one local called “the perfect storm” of events that included heavy rains mixed with a high tide that stopped rivers draining into the sea.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy talks us through the events that saw homes and business seriously damaged by flood waters.

Several other places including Scoil Naisiunta Fhionntra in Fintra, as well as a garage premises in Kilcar were also badly affected.