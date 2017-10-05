WATCH: Serious flooding hits south Donegal

Several parts of Killybegs and Kilcar were hit with serious flooding after torrential rain yesterday.

Businesses, homes and a school were all affected after heavy rains swelled local rivers to overflow and a clean up operation is underway this morning.

Fire services and Council staff were called out and sandbags were distributed in Killybegs as the situation worsened late yesterday afternoon..

Bridge Street and Shore Road, as well as parts of Roshine Road and the Main St of Killybegs were all seriously affected for a time.

St Catherine’s School was also affected but it re-opened today although the gym remains closed due to flood damage.

This video from ‘Killybegs Online’ shows flood water pulsing through the town.